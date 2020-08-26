Mother reacts to death of her son; one man charged with murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is charged with murder and sitting in the Madison County jail. Huntsville police say 51-year-old Etoy Love shot and killed a 24-year old Brandon Moore Monday night.
“It was murder. Cold blooded,” Moore’s mother said.
Huntsville police tell us they found him with gunshot wounds on Griffith Drive after 5:30. His mother Bathsheba Moore says she waited for hours to learn about her son’s death.
“The doctors tell me nothing. I just sat there like a bump on a log from 5:45 until 8:30 that night. Just waiting,” Moore said.
She has a message for his killer.
“I just want to know why. What made you do this to my child and kill him. I just want to know why. If no one ever come forward and say anything, just know he has a mother and I will not stop until justice is served,” Moore said.
Bathsheba tells me there were 15 other people there when Moore was shot.
“All of his friends, they’re supposed to be his friends. They won’t say nothing. They didn’t even call me to let me know. They didn’t call to see if they can get in touch with his mother to tell me my child was laying down on that concrete out there dead,” she said.
Brandon’s family didn’t want to talk about his past, but court documents reveal he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2017.
According to those records, he served time and was released from prison last year.
However, his family says that shouldn’t take away from justice for Brandon.
“I don’t claim to be perfect. And I know he wasn’t perfect. But he was mine. God gave him to me. and he took him. He took my child from me,” she said.
