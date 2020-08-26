Mayor Battle looks to the past as he plans for the future

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle has four more years of job security after the people of Huntsville elected him to be their mayor for his fourth consecutive term.
“The biggest thing you want to say is thank you, thank you for the support and thank you for being apart of the solution,” Battle said.
In an interview Tuesday, the day after Battle celebrated his election, he looked back on everything accomplished in Huntsville since his first term began in 2008.
“New Schools in every district, new roads in every district, new parks in every district, new residential developments in every district and jobs have been added to every district north, south, east and west of Huntsville,” he said.
Battle said election night was a culmination of all this, and going forward, it’ll be much of the same.
“We’ve got a lot of jobs coming into the city so we have to fill those jobs, we gotta find the people, the bodies to put in those jobs,” Battle said.
He said part of this is recruiting more people to the city, while the other side is making sure the people who are already here are trained to fill these jobs.
“If we can do that on both sides, we’ll grow, but we’ll also make sure everyone in Huntsville who wants a job has an opportunity for a job,” Battle said.
During these next four years, Battle said his biggest goal is making sure as the city grows, the community comes with it.
“We want to grow our quality of life just as fast as we grow our economy and our jobs. If we can do that we’ll be a better city tomorrow than we are today,” he said.
But what could the Huntsville of tomorrow look like?
“A lot of people talk about in four, five, six years you might be the biggest city in the state of Alabama,” Battle said. “That’s just a number, it’s more important you’re the best city, if we’re the best city we’ll be able to do what we’re supposed to do, we’ll be able to provide the services to our citizens, we’ll be able to be a kind of community that people want to move to and be apart of.”
In 2008, Battle started his first term during a recession and now in 2020, Battle is starting his fourth term during a pandemic. He said he’s thankful for all the support along the way.
“It’s been an interesting 12 years,” he said. “We’ve dealt with H1N1 flu, we’ve dealt with recession, we’ve dealt with tornadoes. We’ve dealt with a lot of things, but the great thing is you have a team. Sometimes I say, ‘Golly, how can I handle these things,’ and it’s not me, it’s a whole team of people who are handling these things.”
