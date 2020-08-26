Marshall County receiving new electronic poll books

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County will receive new voting devices just in time for the November election.
Getting registered to vote at the polls in Marshall County will be a lot quicker, now that the county will be receiving new express poll tablets from Election Systems and Software.
On Wednesday, the Marshall County Commission approved the contract for the new poll books.
“Electronic poll books takes the place of a paper poll list, the book automatically registers the voter through the bar code of their driver’s license and we can also manually put information of they have another form of ID,” Marshall County Probate Judge Andrea Lecroy.
For the most recent election, a tablet by KnoWINK was used, but Lecroy said they require mifi and are hard to connect in some rural areas. The new express poll tablets should fix the connectivity issues.
“So it’s just a lot faster, a lot more efficient. It takes about 12 to 15 seconds to register a voter as opposed to looking up a voter in a paper poll list and it also eliminates human error,” said Lecroy.
A total of 70 poll books were purchased for a $91,490 at no cost to the county, thanks to funding from the Secretary of State and the Help America Vote Act.
Poll tablets will arrive the first week of September and poll workers will start training.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.