Marshall County discusses COVID-19 leave for employees

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Leaders in Marshall County want to help county employees who may be impacted by COVID-19.
A special board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, so leaders can discuss leave for county workers.
Personnel Administrator Christy Kelley said they’ve had about 20 people in county departments either test positive for COVID-19 or come in contact with someone with the virus since March.
The discussion will be about how to provide additional leave for employees who may need to quarantine.
“So, we’re just looking at options trying to help employees to make sure that we can have the least amount of impact on employees, so that we can cover them during this time. Because we want to protect our current employees and keep people from feeling like they have to come back to work to soon,” said Kelley.
The meeting will be held at the Marshall County Courthouse at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
