Madison Fire & Rescue deploying to Louisiana

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A team from Madison Fire & Rescue is preparing to help however they can amid Hurricane Laura.
Due to the threat posed to lives from Hurricane Laura, seven personnel from Madison Fire & Rescue will be Deploying to Louisiana as part of AL-TF3.
Alabama Urban Search And Rescue Taskforce 3 is comprised of personnel from nine regionally located Fire Departments poised and ready to serve as part of the Alabama Mutual Aid System (AMAS). The Team will be deploying between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Thursday August 27th, and will be departing from the Marshall County EMA.
The deploying seven personnel are trained in swift water, surface water rescue as well as multiple other rescue disciplines and have advanced medical training.
