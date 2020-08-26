Madison County Confederate Monument cleaned overnight by concerned citizen

Side-by-side comparison of monument from August 5th, and August 26th (Source: WAFF 48 News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 26, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT - Updated August 26 at 10:25 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Confederate Monument that stands outside the Madison County Courthouse was partially cleaned overnight by a concerned citizen.

The monument was vandalized when it was splattered with a dark red paint at the beginning of August.

Tuesday night a concerned citizen who owns a local power washing company chose to clean-up the monument. The citizen was able to remove a significant amount of the paint, but not all of it.

Cleaned by concerned citizen
Cleaned by concerned citizen (Source: WAFF 48 News)

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said Monday that the commission was evaluating plans to clean the monument that could include taking it down, at least temporarily.

We’ve reached out to Dale Strong for a comment on the overnight cleaning of the monument.

The monument has been a source of tension in the community, with some calling for its relocation, and others who have called it for to remain in its current place.

The Madison County Commission has been working on a plan to move the monument for months that’s been held up by a State law prohibiting relocation of monuments that have stood for 40 years or more.

