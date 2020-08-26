Lexington mayor excited for future after alcohol resolution passes

LEXINGTON, Ala. (WAFF) - The day you can go out to dinner and grab a drink in Lexington is coming.
We told you Tuesday night, voters approved the resolution to allow alcohol sales in the town limits.
Mayor Sandra Burroughs says they’re getting the ball rolling right now.
She calls this is a big win for the town.
The tax dollars from the alcohol sales will help pay for a storm shelter and recreation center.
Burroughs says they’re talking to several other towns that used to be dry like Rogersville to find out how to make the transition more efficient.
“It’s very hard to recruit business, especially restaurants when you don’t have alcohol sales. This is a progressive move, and it’s going to be well governed. It’s not going to be an uncontrolled environment,” Burroughs said.
Burroughs says she's meeting with the ABC board next Tuesday and that will determine timing of when drinks can start flowing.
Killen and Rainsville voters also decided to go wet.
