Power restored in South Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: Service has been restored to the remaining customers in the previously reported area.
Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448). Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations crews are still on site.
The cause of the outage was a tree falling on the lines near Poinciana & Thornton.
Huntsville utilities said they appreciate the patience of their customers as crews worked to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.
Original: Huntsville Utilities has reported a power outage in areas of South Huntsville around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to the power outage impacting customers from Governors Drive south to Airport Road, and from Memorial Parkway east to Whitesburg Drive.
Officials said service will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause is unknown at this time.
