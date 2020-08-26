Huntsville City Schools hit the road to help feed students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools is hitting the road to deliver meals to students at home.
The HCS Child Nutrition Department (CNP) will send out school buses and the district’s Summer Food Service van weekdays from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Lunches will be delivered at the following locations:
- Boys and Girls Club
- Cherokee Bend Apartments
- Garden Cove
- Meadow Hills
- Merrimac Manor
- Northwoods area
- Olympia Gardens Apartments
- Parks and Recreation (Apollo)
- Rain Tree Apartments
- Shady Grove Mobile Homes
Employees will wear masks and gloves to promote health and safety. Meals will include breakfast and lunch served together in a grab-and-go container. Students must be registered in HCS and qualify for free and reduced lunches or have a positive lunch balance in order to receive meals according to guidelines from the United States Department of Agriculture.
Additionally, the CNP Department is providing curbside meal service at all schools. All children who attend schools under the Community Eligibility Provision receive free meals. Students who do not attend a CEP school who qualify may receive free and reduced meals. All other students need a positive lunch account balance to receive meals.
Parents or guardians may pick up meals without students present. Meals may be picked up at any Huntsville City School.
