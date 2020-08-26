Gloomy and muggy afternoon ahead

Muggy for our Wednesday afternoon, with highs rising into the lower 90s. Heat indices look to reach close to the triple digits for today and into the lower 100s tomorrow.
We have another chance at rain later this afternoon into the early evening, but looks isolated. Wednesday evening will be drier with mostly cloudy skies to roll into your Thursday morning.
We have a slight chance at some light rainfall early Thursday morning, but the majority of the day will be dry and partly sunny.
Thunderstorms are still in the forecast for Thursday afternoon. The Valley will get some heat for Thursday, with heat indices as high as 103 degrees. We cool back into the 80s before the week is over and have a better chance of rain, especially headed into next week.
For your Friday, expect some gusty winds throughout the late morning and afternoon. For the weekend, we can expect more rain and slightly cooler temperatures. The majority of the next ten days will be in the 80s with decent chances at rainfall.
In the Gulf, Laura looks to make landfall sometime late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning as a major hurricane. Impacts here in the Valley are less severe, but we can still expect to see rain and thunderstorms firing up late this week.
