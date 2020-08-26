Flash flooding concerns in Franklin County

VINA, Ala. (WAFF) - There is growing concern about the threat of flash flooding in Franklin County Wednesday morning. Heavy rain has been falling in northwest Alabama throughout the morning with Vina, Red Bay and Hodges seemingly to be in the most danger.
3 to 5 inches of rain have fallen this morning in those areas. Meteorologist Eric Burke warns that roadways, creeks and streams in Franklin County may already be flooded.
