Finley wins another term as Madison Mayor

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison voters have given Paul Finley their seal of approval for four more years as mayor.
Finley had a comfortable margin of victory over challenge Marc Highsmith, winning 59% of the vote. This will be his third term.
“We’ve worked very hard over the last eight years to take that trust and turn it into something that mean something for them” Finley told WAFF after the win. “We are not going to stop, and we didn’t ever stop being mayor while we ran this campaign.”
Finley complimented his opponent, saying he’s gotten to know him during the campaign and feels excited to keep him involved in local government. “We need more people involved” Finley said.
Mayor Finley will have some new city council members to work with in his next term. In District 5, Tommy Overcash declined to seek another term, leaving the seat open. Ranae Bartlett easily defeated Ryan Clark by about 380 votes. In District 6, Karen Denzine beat out incumbent Gerald Clark by a 55-45% margin. District 7 councilman John Siefert ran unopposed this year.
District 1 councilwoman Martha Wroblewski won re-election handily, as did Teddy Powell in District 3 and Greg Shaw in District 4. However, Council President Steve Smith from District 2 is heading to a run-off after a tough three way race. Smith finished second to Connie Spears. That race will be decided October 6th.
