Decatur City Schools confirm 14 COVID-19 cases

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After 10 days of opening the school doors, 9 students have tested positive for Coronavirus within the Decatur City Schools system.
On Wednesday, a Decatur City Schools official confirmed 204 students are now quarantined. Additionally, 127 students have come back to school from either recovering from the virus, or self isolating.
Among faculty and staff, five members have tested positive for the virus and 24 are currently self isolating.
Decatur Schools said they are taking the appropriate precautions to keep students, faculty and staff safe.
