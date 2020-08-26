Culver and Meredith face runoff for a key city council seat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuesday’s municipal elections had people across the state heading to the ballot box to determine the future of their cities.
In Huntsville, we’re now looking at a runoff for a key city council seat.
Will Culver came incredibly close to walking away with a victory last night, but his campaign is not over.
Alabama law says you need to get 50 percent of the vote plus one in order to win a race outright when there are more than two people running.
In other words, if there are 1,000 votes cast, you need 501 to win. 500 will send you to a runoff.
Will Culver was just 17 votes shy of clinching that 50 percent plus one.
John Meredith took 38 percent of the votes, and Tom Hopf took 12 percent.
Hopf is out, leaving Meredith and Culver in the race.
Culver is a former police officer who has been on the city council since 2008. A major part of his campaign platform is economic and infrastructure development.
John Meredith is the son of well-known civil rights figure James Meredith. He’s spent his career representing small businesses, lobbying, coalition building and grassroots networking. A major part of his campaign platform is road improvement projects.
The runoff election is scheduled for Oct. 6.
