Car crash in Athens kills one woman, injures passenger

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Athens woman.
A crash involving two cars occurred around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, killing the driver and leaving the passenger with serious injuries.
Joanna Danielle Blankenship, age 21, was killed when the 2002 Dodge Stratus she was driving was struck by a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup. Blankenship, who was using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A juvenile passenger in Blankenship’s vehicle was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the Ford was not injured.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Snake Road and Shaw Road, two miles west of Athens.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate
