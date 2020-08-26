48 Blitz: some area games moving to Thursday due to weather concerns

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 26, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT - Updated August 26 at 11:10 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to weather concerns, a number of high school football games in the Tennessee Valley are rescheduling from Friday to Thursday.

WAFF has confirmed the following games are now being played on Thursday:

  • Madison Academy at Scottsboro - 48 Blitz Game of the Week
  • Buckhorn at Bob Jones
  • Madison County at Boaz
  • Whitesburg Christian at Asbury
  • Brindlee Mountain at Douglas
  • Mars Hill at East Limestone
  • Lawrence County at Hazel Green
  • Sardis at Sylvania
  • Ider at Plainview
  • Guntersville at Arab
  • Crossville at Collinsville
  • Valley Head at Section
  • Clements at West Limestone
  • Marshall County at Lincoln County
  • Zion Christian at Fayetteville

