48 Blitz: some area games moving to Thursday due to weather concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to weather concerns, a number of high school football games in the Tennessee Valley are rescheduling from Friday to Thursday.
WAFF has confirmed the following games are now being played on Thursday:
- Madison Academy at Scottsboro - 48 Blitz Game of the Week
- Buckhorn at Bob Jones
- Madison County at Boaz
- Whitesburg Christian at Asbury
- Brindlee Mountain at Douglas
- Mars Hill at East Limestone
- Lawrence County at Hazel Green
- Sardis at Sylvania
- Ider at Plainview
- Guntersville at Arab
- Crossville at Collinsville
- Valley Head at Section
- Clements at West Limestone
- Marshall County at Lincoln County
- Zion Christian at Fayetteville
