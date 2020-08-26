Battle wins another term as mayor, Culver, Meredith head to run-off

The Huntsville City Council had two of it’s five seats up for grabs. In District 1, Devyn Keith had no problem winning a second term. He took 64% of the vote over two challengers. In District 5, a very different story. Will Culver is seeking a fourth term, but will have to win another election if he’s to hold his seat. Culver came just about a dozen votes short of winning the race outright. Instead, he’ll have to go to an October 6th runoff against John Meredith.