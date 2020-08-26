ADOL: State to start sending extra $300 benefit within two weeks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state has been approved to begin issuing out checks.
In Alabama, you can expect to get an extra $300 weekly.
Tara Hutchinson Communications Director with the Alabama Department of Labor department says the state was approved Friday night and has already received around $172 Million from the federal government.
That money will cover about three weeks of payments, according to Hutchinson who said the state was working to get checks cut and sent out.
“We should have those payments out within the next two weeks if not sooner,” said Hutchinson.
There are stipulations to receive the benefit.
“As long as you qualify for a minimum weekly benefit amount of 100 dollars and you certify that you are unemployed or underemployed due to a COVID situation,” she explained.
According to the ADOL, the unemployment rate had risen to a year high of 13.8% in April as of August the rate had declined to an estimated 7.9%.
