Watch Live: Night two of the Republican National Convention

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s the second night of the Republican National Convention and President Donald Trump’s family is expected to take the stage.
Night two of the RNC will begin at 7:30 p.m. CT.
On Monday, the Republican party launched the first night of the Convention with the formal nomination of President Trump.
First lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be tonight’s headline speakers. In addition to Melania Trump, two of Trump’s children, Eric and Tiffany, are also among the featured guests speaking.
Tuesday’s theme will focus on “Land of Opportunity”.
