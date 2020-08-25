Town of Priceville elects first new mayor in 34 years

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the first time in 34 years the Town of Priceville has a new mayor.
Sam Heflin won the majority of votes against Joe Lubisco.
Mayor Elect Sam Heflin was emotional when he found out he won the mayoral race. He said he was overwhelmed by the support and excited to jump in and get started.
Heflin served on the town council previously for more than 10 years in the 90′s and is a Marine veteran from the area.
He said planning is key for smart growth and keeping Priceville a family-oriented town.
“I want to take departments and actually give responsibilities to the department heads and hold them responsible for their departments,” said Heflin. “Kind of mentor them in budget setting, goals for the town, we got some issues we need to take care of in Priceville and we’re going to get on them.”
Charles Black and Tommy Perry are incumbents re-elected to the town council.
Ashley England, Melvin Duran III , and Patrick Dean are new faces to the town council.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.