Some Alabama students asked to swap dorms because of COVID

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials at the University of Alabama say some students are being asked to swap dorms to make additional room for students who need isolating because of COVID-19.
The school notified residents of the Burke West dorm Monday that they will be moved later this week to new housing in an effort to consolidate students.
The university is working to consolidate students quickly to make sure the campus is prepared for any additional isolation housing needs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Housing staff attempted to keep roommates together, but the consolidation may have split some roommates up.
All students impacted by the swap in housing will have help moving their belongings to their new housing assignment and will receive $250 in Bama Cash. Also, their costs will not increase even if their new living arrangement has a higher rate per semester.
