Seven candidates face off in Decatur mayoral election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur mayor Tab Bowling is trying to do something that no one has been able to pull off since Julian Price in 1996: win reelection in the river city.
Bowling says he’s helped the city of Decatur in the last four years with business expansion, job availability and more, but six other candidates say they can do better.
Specifically, Bowling says he’s helped create $1.2 billion in business expansion and wants to keep that progress going under his leadership.
Former Councilman William Matthews is running for a third time, putting an emphasis on improving public transportation.
James Barnum is also on the ballot. This 23-year old is the youngest candidate, but says his age won’t keep him from making changes.
Other candidates include Jonathan Baggs, a Decatur native and journalist, David Childers, the director of EMS for First Response Ambulance, Paul Serwatka and former Police Officer John Moore Sr.
Each of the last five mayoral elections has resulted in a new winner.
