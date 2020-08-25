Scattered storms from Marco today as we keep an eye on TS Laura

Wednesday will likely wind up as one of the “nicer” days of the week with periods of sunshine and temperatures into the low 90s. There will be some high humidity so that means we will see the chance at feels like temperatures into the upper 90s and possibly over 100-degrees. From there our focus will be on Tropical Storm Laura, which is likely to become a hurricane later today. The path/track of Laura will really determine how we are impacted here in the Tennessee Valley. The farther east the track is, the more impacts we will see here on Thursday and Friday. Right now the path looks to be farther to the west, making landfall near the TX/LA state-line.