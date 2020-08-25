Scattered storms from Marco today as we keep an eye on TS Laura

Happy Tuesday! Keep that umbrella handy because you’re probably going to need it today.
Tropical Depression Marco approached Louisiana yesterday and weakened, but we are going to see more of the effects here in the Valley through the day today. The outer bands of that storm will push in from our south for your Tuesday, bringing in a few waves of thunderstorms throughout the morning and into the afternoon. These storms could bring periods of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds as they roll through. Locally heavy rainfall could drop up to an inch or two of rain inside some of the heavier rain storms. That is likely to keep our temperatures into the mid 80s for much of the Valley.
Wednesday will likely wind up as one of the “nicer” days of the week with periods of sunshine and temperatures into the low 90s. There will be some high humidity so that means we will see the chance at feels like temperatures into the upper 90s and possibly over 100-degrees. From there our focus will be on Tropical Storm Laura, which is likely to become a hurricane later today. The path/track of Laura will really determine how we are impacted here in the Tennessee Valley. The farther east the track is, the more impacts we will see here on Thursday and Friday. Right now the path looks to be farther to the west, making landfall near the TX/LA state-line.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
