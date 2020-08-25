Russellville City Schools to go all-virtual education Labor Day week as proactive measure

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 25, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 12:12 PM

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Russellville City Schools announced a plan to close for in-person instruction the entire week of Labor Day as a proactive measure.

The school system will instruct all students virtually from September 8th through 11th. September 7th is the Labor Day holiday.

According to the school system’s announcement, this plan is not because of existing COVID-19 cases in schools, but is a precaution based on Alabama Department of Public Health reports of COVID-19 spikes after holiday weekends.

The announcement says the week of virtual education will also help test the schools “remote learning plan.”

