Rain will continue this evening

Outer rainfall bands of post tropical cyclone Marco continue to track northward with high humidity and mostly cloudy skies.
Rainfall may be heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms possible, some brief gusty winds and lightning will be possible with any storms. Showers will end later this evening with clouds lingering overnight, lows will be warm in the lower 70s with some areas of fog possible by daybreak. Cloud cover will stick around for most of the day on Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s, the heat index will be close to 100 degrees. Isolated to widely scattered rain showers will be possible throughout the day on Thursday with highs staying in the upper 80s.
Rain showers and storms associated with now Hurricane Laura will move into the Tennessee Valley by Friday and will stay through Saturday. Winds will be strong as well for Friday and Saturday with sustained winds over 20 miles per hour and occasional wind gusts pushing 40 miles per hour, winds will subside by late Saturday evening. We are continuing to monitor the potential for any severe weather for the Friday and Saturday period, this forecast is heavily dependent on the path of Laura’s remnants. Please keep checking back for updates regarding this forecast online and on the WAFF48 Weather App.
Sunday looks pleasant for now with high in the mid to upper 80s and mostly sunny skies.
