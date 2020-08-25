Rain will continue this evening

Rainfall may be heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms possible, some brief gusty winds and lightning will be possible with any storms. Showers will end later this evening with clouds lingering overnight, lows will be warm in the lower 70s with some areas of fog possible by daybreak. Cloud cover will stick around for most of the day on Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s, the heat index will be close to 100 degrees. Isolated to widely scattered rain showers will be possible throughout the day on Thursday with highs staying in the upper 80s.