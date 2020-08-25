Nuclear Regulatory Commission fines TVA, cites former employees for discrimination violations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) fined the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) $606,942 for discrimination violations and cited two former managers for their roles in those violations.
The fines and citations come from NRC investigations that showed two former TVA employees were subject to “adverse actions” after raising concerns about a “chilled work environment” where employees were less likely to report safety violations because of fears about retaliation.
The NRC said in a press release that the TVA’s former Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Joseph Shea, and Former Director of Corporate Nuclear Licensing, Erin Henderson, violated NRC employee protection rules and engaged in deliberate misconduct.
Joseph Shea was cited and is prohibiting from NRC-licensed activities for five years, according to the NRC he was the decision maker for adverse employee actions. Erin Henderson was issued a Notice of Violation.
The investigations by the NRC relate to alleged retaliatory actions against a now former TVA employee who raised concerns about work conditions at the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant in Tennessee and the alleged retaliatory firing of a TVA corporate employee who also raised concerns.
The TVA does have 30 days to appeal the NRC’s ruling. WAFF reached out to the TVA to see if the U.S. Corporate agency plans to file an appeal and received this statement as a response.
“TVA only recently received the Notice of Violation from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which contained violations for both TVA and individual employees related to alleged harassment. We take this issue very seriously and respect the NRC’s decision. TVA previously investigated these events, which occurred several years ago, and did not reach the same conclusion as the NRC. We are continuing to evaluate the NRC’s notice and are evaluating our next steps.
We remain committed to a healthy and sustainable Nuclear Safety Culture and Safety Conscious Work Environment. We work on it every day and in recent years have taken multiple actions to strengthen our Nuclear Safety Culture. We presented numerous examples of this to the NRC and they have noted our improvement in recent evaluations and inspections.”
