New Huntsville PD training facility under construction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Construction is underway in Huntsville where crews are building a new training facility for police officers and firefighters.
Construction crews are hard at work building the new training facility for the Huntsville Police Department. It will also serve as the Academy headquarters.
When construction is complete this new facility will bring most of the departments specialized units under the same roof, including the SWAT team and the canine unit.
“Right now they’re occupying a separate facility on Drake Avenue,” said Lt. Micahel Johnson. “They’re now going to have all of their facilities and all of their equipment and all of their needs on this one property. SWAT as well, they have different training methods inside they need to use, but they’re going to have majority of what they need also at this facility.”
The building is located on Triana Boulevard and will include several hi-tech and modern classrooms that the current facility lacks.
“We have never had our own property for training. We’ve either been in an older property or at least a property that wasn’t necessarily conducive for everything we need, or to efficiently use that property. We have now designed a public safety training facility,” said Johnson.
Officers believe this new facility will make Huntsville a base for multi-agency training operations.
“This gives us the ability to have a more professional looking building where we can host training when we have our own HPD staff or outside staff, from other agencies come in to train officers. Now it can be used inside this more professional, more modernized building,” said Johnson.
Construction is currently scheduled to be complete next fall. In addition to the Huntsville Police Department, Huntsville Fire and Rescue will also use a portion of these facilities.
