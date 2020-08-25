Local attorney questions if pause in jury trials means delay in due process

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 is impacting the courts. A local attorney is questioning whether the pause in jury trials over safety is doing more harm for those he represents, as the scales of justice remain unmoved.
Criminal defense attorney Bruce Gardner said pausing jury trials is a necessity to keeping people safe during a pandemic, but that also means delays in justice.
“It’s nobody’s fault, but I can make an argument that not having these trials because of COVID-19 for a defendant in a capital murder case is already getting close to violating his rights to due process of law,” Gardner said.
Gardner said he has several capital murder cases that should have been tried already.
“Capital cases are particularly difficult because if the state seeks the death penalty on a capital case it imposes a much higher burden on the defense,” he said. Generally these cases take a while to even get to a courtroom, but now with the pause it’s lasting even longer. In one of his cases it has been six years and counting.
Jury trial’s are expected to start again mid October for Madison County.
Madison County Judge Ruth Ann Hall said with jury trials set to resume soon, extra precautions will be in place. After getting their summons, potential jurors will answer questionnaires online rather than in person to see if they are fit to serve. From there they will be divided into panels before they go to separate rooms in the courthouse with fewer people to lower the risk of exposure.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.