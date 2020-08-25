Lawrence County prepares to reopen two schools Wednesday

Superintendent Jon Bret Smith tells our news partners at the Decatur Daily that the schools have been cleaned and disinfected. “All of the people connected to the two schools who were quarantined have been cleared and should be back and the schools will be up and running,” he said. “We’re following all of the health guidelines set forth by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Student safety remains our No. 1 priority.” Smith said the pandemic has forced about 50 students countywide into quarantine because they were exposed, or may have been exposed, to someone infected with the coronaviru