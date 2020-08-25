Lawrence County prepares to reopen two schools Wednesday

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Moulton Elementary and Moulton Middle Schools are on track to reopen to students on Wednesday. Neither school opened with the rest of Lawrence County’s schools due to COVID-19 concerns.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith tells our news partners at the Decatur Daily that the schools have been cleaned and disinfected. “All of the people connected to the two schools who were quarantined have been cleared and should be back and the schools will be up and running,” he said. “We’re following all of the health guidelines set forth by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Student safety remains our No. 1 priority.” Smith said the pandemic has forced about 50 students countywide into quarantine because they were exposed, or may have been exposed, to someone infected with the coronaviru
He said teachers and staff are monitoring students, too.
Tara Helms, who has children at Hatton Elementary and Hatton High School, said the schools have been stringent in student safety.
“The teachers are taking the right precautions (in Hatton),” she said. “We check temperatures at home and feel safe about the kids going to traditional school.”
Before school began, about 75% of Lawrence County’s students signed up for traditional classes, with 15% in virtual and 10% in a blend of the two. Since then, more students have shifted to the virtual option.
