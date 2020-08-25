Laceys Spring man arrested for multiple forgery charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Laceys Spring was arrested Monday on multiple charges of forgery and stolen property.
Athens Police Department apprehended William Allison, age 38 of Laceys Spring, on Hwy 31 in Athens just before noon Monday.
At the time of his arrest, Allison was in possession of a Dodge Ram truck that was reported stolen from a Huntsville dealership.
Allison was charged with one count of Receiving Stolen Property 1st, one count of Theft 1st degree and six counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument after he allegedly passed forged checks at area businesses with losses totaling over $5,000.
Allison was booked at Athens Police Department then placed in the Limestone County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.