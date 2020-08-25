Three municipalities pass alcohol sales resolutions on Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Voters in three municipalities saw alcohol sales resolutions on ballots on Tuesday.
Killen was first to finalize results passing the resolution by a total of 97 votes for wet versus 63 for dry.
Lexington released vote totals next also passing the alcohol sales resolution. The final tally was 149 for wet defeating 111 for dry.
Lastly, Rainsville passed a similar alcohol sales resolution by a final count of 872 for wet versus 712 for dry.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.