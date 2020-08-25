Jim McCamy voted mayor elect for Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - An upset in Scottsboro; Jim McCamy has unseated Incumbant Mayor Robin Shelton!
McCamy is a Scottsboro native and former Jackson County EMA Director.
It all came down to just over 200 votes, but only about a fourth of Scottsboro’s registered voters showed up at the polls Tuesday.
Jim McCamy tells us four generations of his family have lived here in Scottsboro.
He says his first goal is to make the city business friendly, so that more people want to live there.
McCamy tells us he will have an open door policy, and that it takes communication and collaboration to be successful.
He says serving as mayor is his chance to make a difference.
“I knew that Robin had a lot of support obviously, and there was enough that wanted a change. and for that I’m very grateful. but Scottsboro is just as much their town and city ad everybody else’s so we got to take some time to heal and unite because it’s going to take all of us to get this accomplished,” McCamy said.
McCamy tells us he expects to step into his new role as mayor this November and that he’s ready to get to work
