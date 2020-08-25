Huntsville Utilities preparing for hurricane help

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities is answering the call to help with potential storm damage from Hurricane Laura.
With the tropical storm coming on strong, dozens of the company’s hired contractors are currently on standby, ready to deploy to the gulf coast.
Employees said they don’t know how many contractors will be deployed if there is a need. What they do know is the utility company in Lafayette, Louisiana has already put out a request for help from several states.
With the storm’s current path, a lot of utility and power companies along the gulf coast are making projections and trying their best to prepare. That includes making sure they have enough manpower to restore power. Strong winds, storm surge and flooding can wreak havoc on power lines and utility infrastructure.
Employees with Huntsville Utilities said it’s up to each contractor they’ve hired to determine for themselves if they want to be deployed and help with the storms’ potential aftermath.
“We released our contractors to go help,” said Joe Gehrdes of Huntsville Utilities. “Presumably that call has gone out and it is up to them if they choose to send crews to any given area that has called for that help.”
Although the contractors are allowed to leave, it’s important to know Huntsville utilities will ask for them to come back if they’re needed here in the Tennessee Valley.
