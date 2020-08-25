Huntsville stand off ends with suspect’s death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A domestic violence situation in northwest Huntsville Monday night turned into a standoff that ended with the suspect taking his own life.
Huntsville police public information officer, Lt. Michael Johnson tells us they got a call around 9 Monday night to Highland Avenue.
Johnson says the report indicated a man and his girlfriend were involved in a domestic violence dispute.
When police showed up to the house, Johnson tells us the man ran away into a shed at the 1500 block of Stevens Avenue.
That’s where a negotiator from HPD talked to the man, trying to get him to come out to get medical help.
On the way, police believe he accidentally shot himself with a handgun.
Right after midnight police tell us the man shot himself again, this time in the head. Police tell us that suspect was pronounced dead overnight.
No one else was hurt during the incident.
