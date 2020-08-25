Guntersville Fire and Rescue Department receive a truck upgrade

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Guntersville Fire and Rescue bought a brand new truck!
The new Engine #2, a Pierce Saber custom pumper, will now be used by Guntersville Firefighters. It’s replacing an old 1999 model that was having some mechanical issues.
Deputy Fire Chief Brian Wells said the new engine cost $518,000 and is a better investment compared to repairing older models.
“We’re trying to get the trucks on a rotation, so that maintenance cost doesn’t creep up and so we’re in that plan now. This is the second new pumper for the city, so that beginning that process of keeping the fleet in a good shape,” said Wells.
Modern features on the new engine also make it safer to use for firefighters.
“A lot of that is very important just for occupational health hazards and ear protection. The new trucks with cabs are quieter, and they have ear protection with the headsets they wear,” said Wells.
Wells said the new engine has a 20-year life span and also comes with a one year warranty.
Guntersville Fire and Rescue, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, local hospitals and surrounding agencies will also receive a new radio system to help provide more efficient communication.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.