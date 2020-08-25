Group wants monument to stay outside Madison County Courthouse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of a grassroots group want the confederate monument outside the Madison County Courthouse to stay where it is.
Members of Heritage Protection of North Alabama gathered in front of the monument Monday. The group was recently formed. Member John Scales says removing the monument dishonors the sacrifices made by Civil War soldiers who lived here and across the south.
“If instead, we attempt to dishonor those who answered the call of their families, counties and state, and died to defend those, rather we dishonor ourselves,” said Scales. “The monument is about respect to those who answered the call. Not about current politics. It is not about current politics. On that monument you will see the words to our honored dead.”
Madison County commissioners voted in favor of seeking permission to move the statue about two months ago. Commission Chairman Dale Strong says members want to make sure the monument stays intact when relocated.
Strong also addressed the vandalism from a few weeks ago: the monument is currently still splattered with red paint from that incident. According to strong, the sheriff’s office is still investigating.
“As far as the damage, the Madison County sheriff department is still investigating that,” Strong said. “There have been some calls related to that in my understanding, but again they are investigating the process there.”
Commissioners say they can’t relocate the statue until a state committee gives them permission, otherwise there could be consequences.
Strong has said he hopes to have the monument moved by the end of the year.
