Greater Huntsville Humane Society making needed renovations

Times are tight right now as the pandemic is making it difficult for a lot of people to pay their bills. That includes animal shelters. Still, they do the best they can, with the dollars they have to spend. Spencer Batcheller is Director of Animal Care at Greater Huntsville Humane Society. He says they take in so many unwanted animals they are outgrowing their current space. That’s why they’re making adjustments to add more rooms for cats and dogs.