Franklin County School’s new thermal system detects high temperatures

FRANKLIN CO, Ala. (WAFF) - With classes in full swing in Franklin County, Belgreen High School is making sure it’s providing every possible safety measure for teachers and students. That includes a new thermal imaging camera.
Before a student enters a classroom at Belgreen they must first go through a thermal imaging system.
“It lets us know we have an issue, we need to take care of it and we’re going to take further action,” said Principal Derek Ergle.
The system has facial recognition cameras that will detect students and others with fevers entering the school.
“It gives us an opportunity to go back throughout the day and check the data to see if any students have exhibited a higher temperature than normal,” said Ergle.
If the camera identifies an individual as having a fever, the person will report to the school nurse for a diagnostic evaluation to determine the precise temperature
“That’s a real big plus that we’re able to screen them and get a temperature beforehand before they enter a classroom,” said nurse Traci Britton.
And another thing, when students walk through this system they have to have their mask on or an alarm goes off.
“This is just one extra precaution we go through in the mornings to make sure all of the students feel comfortable when they are entering the school,” said Ergle.
