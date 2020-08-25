Former Scottsboro police chief unseats council member by 30 votes

By Caroline Klapp | August 25, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 10:01 PM

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) -A very close race Tuesday night for one of Scottsboro’s city council seats.

Former police chief Ralph Dawe won the majority of votes for Scottsboro city council district one, beating out incumbent Greg Mashburn by just 30 votes.
Former police chief Ralph Dawe won the district one seat by a mere 30 votes.

Incumbant Greg Mashburn has served in the role for two years.

He says he's proud of the work they've accomplished with the landfill and recycling program.

Dawe served as Scottsboro's police chief for more than a decade- but was with the department for thirty one years.

Mashburn says he’s thankful for everyone who supported him.

“First and foremost we want to see Scottsboro go forward. And congratulations to my opponent Ralph Dawe on the race that he ran,” Mashburn said.

“Well I’d like to move us forward and get some more businesses in here, get some affordable housing and make some subtle changes to make Scottsboro a better place,” Dawe said.

There will be a runoff for the district two city council seat.

On October 6 voters will choose between Patrick Stewart and Nita Tolliver.

