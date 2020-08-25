Fayetteville City Schools student tests positive for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Fayetteville City Schools confirmed one student has tested positive for COVID-19 at Fayetteville High School.
The school has notified anyone that may have been in close contact with the student. Those who were contacted have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. These students will continue classes digitally and should not attend school in-person or any other school related activities.
If the student has not been notified by call or email this means they were not in close contact with the student who tested positive.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.