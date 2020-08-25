Election Night Updates: Find results for your community here

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The WAFF team is on your side with updated election results tonight!
7:42 p.m. - Killen passes the wet/dry resolution on the ballot.
Final tally is 97-63 in favor of wet.
7:35 p.m. - Crossville results are now in our updated elections page.
In a close race for mayor, Roger Richards defeats Tera Fortenberry 165-157.
7:05 p.m. - The town of Grant has our first race in the books. Janice Jones-Bailey is the winner in the race for Town Council Place 1.
Town Council Place 1
Janice Jones-Bailey - 79
Gregory Franks - 25
7 p.m. - The polls are closed. Keep an eye on this story and our live results page in the link above throughout the evening for the latest for your community.
WAFF has reporters stationed across the Tennessee Valley to talk with candidates and polling officials during the count.
6 p.m. - See below for sample ballots and race information available for each community.
No contested races.
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1
Johnny Hart
Stacy George
Keith Meade
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 2
Renae Warren
Mitch Stone
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4
Mike Allen
Felicia Jones
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 5
Chris Harper
Alan Miller
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1
Mary Hobbs
Dale Edwards
MAYOR
William Ronnie Marks
Russell Johnson
Brian Terry
Mark Wilson
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4
Marcia Day
Dana Sims Henry
MAYOR
David Dyar
Tim Walker
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1
Davis Ellis
Darrell Parker
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 2
Jeff Davis
Josh Greer
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 3
Johnny Willis
Jerry Battles
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4
Jeff Sims
Chad Cofield
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 2
Michelle Willis
Kevin Brooks
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4
Barry Hughes
Lindsey Busetto
Douglas McCutchen
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 5
Wayne Crabtree (passed away)
Leon Dave
MAYOR
Jason Borden
Marcus Rutland
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1
Sandra Hendrix
Trenelia Hamm
Kay Handley
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 2
Tammy Rutland
Timothy Winsted
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 3
Paul Edgar Norman, Sr.
Mike Malone
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 5
Rene Fann
Coleton Young
No contested races.
No contested races.
MAYOR
Tera Fortenberry
Roger Richards
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1
Nelson Ferrell
Jinnette Bixby
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 2
Brad Hood
Misty Spence
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 3
Faye Kilgo
Larry Colvin
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4
Bryan Ray
Lisa Collins
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 5
Connie Brothers
Jimmy Barnhill
Steven Smith
See Decatur sample ballots at the top of this page or click here for more election information.
No contested races.
No contested races.
No contested races.
No contested races.
See the Florence sample ballot at the top of this page.
Residents may vote for up to five candidates for the City Council race.
CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES
Wade Hill
Johnny Eberhart
Lynn Brewer
Jimmy Ballinger
Randall Ham
Roger Ingle
Kerry Jones
Jeff Koch
Charlene Magbie
Ken Mayo
Celeste Ragan
Kiego Reynoso
Angie Shugard
John M. Smith
Phillip Smith
Leslie Vaughn
Walter Watson
Neal Wooten
MAYOR
Paul Cagle
John Bartlett
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 4
Don Phillips
Chris Grayben
Residents may vote for up to five candidates for the Town Council race.
TOWN COUNCIL CANDIDATES
Larry Lingerfelt
Stanley Rooks
Tim Gilbert
Angelia Camp
Sherrie Hiett
Shon Rogers
Joseph Satterfield
Scott Tarrant
Tony Taylor
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 1
Janice Jones-Bailey
Greg Franks
MAYOR
Leigh Dollar
Wes Long
Paula Wallace
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1
Sanchez Watkins
Shenequah DeBerry
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 2
Phillip Kelley
Kyle Atkins
Larry Wilson
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 3
John Myers
Denton Gillen
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4
Carson Ray
Rusty Glines
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 5
Donald Myers
James Maze
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 6
Tom Haynie
Rich Russell
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 7
Randall Whitaker
Claudia Smith
MAYOR
Larry Hollingsworth
Stan Simpson
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 1
Bill Dear
Tony Bryant
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 2
Robert Winn
Kenneth Miller
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 4
Dorothy Johnson
Joseph Belles
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 5
Andy Whitten
Richard Meyers
No information at this time.
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4
Virginia Alexander
Travis Smith
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 5
Ken Doss
Brandon McMurry
Bryan Smith
…
SCHOOL BOARD - PLACE 1
Amy Pace
Monty Vest
…
SCHOOL BOARD - PLACE 4
Daxton Maze
John Griffith
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 2
Joy Dixson
Toby Laney
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 3
Dale Callaham
Tara Kibry
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 4
Robert Trotman
Angie Davis
MAYOR
Charles Owens
Scottie Bolden
MAYOR
Brian Scott
Jeremy McGraw
MAYOR
Jerry Adkins
Ann Martin
Darron McCamey
See the Huntsville sample ballot at the top of this page.
No information at this time.
MAYOR
Wendy Lassetter
Jimmy Powell
WET/DRY RESOLUTION
YES
NO
MAYOR
Butch Vaught
David Lofts
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1
Rick Wilborn
Robert Jones
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 2
Cathy Evans Bevel
Darlene Pourciau
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 3
David Johnson
Kathleen Martin
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4
Sonja Kirby
Nora Catherine Chadwick
Rosalie Sarno
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 5
Lisa Wilborn
Karen Kee
MAYOR
John Landers
Derick Silcox
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 3
Mike Gower
Joel Hogans
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 4
Lowell McKay
Susie Allen
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 5
Betty J. Borden
Cletus Wattis, Jr.
WET/DRY RESOLUTION
YES
NO
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4
Peggy McGhee
Brian McGuire
MAYOR
Scott Howard
Ronald Morrow
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 1
David McAnally
Jenna Daniel
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 2
Ronald Berry
Jack Mitchell
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 4
Diana Young
Chase White
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 5
Donald Pennington
Bobby Childers
See the Madison sample ballot at the top of this page.
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 2
David Allgood
J.D. Trammell
MAYOR
Roger Weatherwax
Chris Terry
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1
Joyce Jeffreys
Danny Morris
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 5
Brent White
Pamela Moser
MAYOR
Chelsea Lawson Kauchick
Mike Lockhart
Danny McMillin
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1
Chris Hall
Rita Nelson
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 2
Donnie Allen
Gina Clark
Leon Madden
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 3
Scott Hunter
Willis Thompson
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4
Ken Sockwell
Waylon Huguley
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 5
Daron Goodloe
Jody Lanier
David Moore
Mike Price
No contested races.
MAYOR
Riley Evans Sr.
Everette Mayes
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1
Ernestine Martin
Shirley Mayes
Jeffrey Stewart
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 2
J.B. Jones
Ronald Jones
MAYOR
Tony Craig
Yyvonne Meier
No contested races.
MAYOR
Jim Bonner
Victor Hawkins
Mike McQuary
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4
Lynn Landers
Derrick Herron
No contested races.
No contested races.
MAYOR
Sam Heflin
Joe Lubisco
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 1
Patrick Banks
Ashley England
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 2
Charles Black
Jason Thrash
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 3
Jerry Welch
Melvin Duran III
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 4
Tommy Perry
Chris Cartee
Harry Woodard
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 5
Donald Livingston
Patrick Dean
Jesse Hockett
WET/DRY RESOLUTION
YES
NO
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1
Monk Blevins
Steven Fleming
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 2
Bejan Taheri
Scotty Combs
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 3
Rickey Byrum
Marshall Stiefel
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 5
Derek Rosson
Mark Huber
MAYOR
Charlene Fancher
Johnny Adams
Jerrit Gassaway
Juston Scott
No contested races.
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1
David Palmer
Terry Bolton
Aaron Harbin
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 2
William Nale
Darren Woodruff
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 3
Gary Cummins
Roy Cornelison
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4
Charles Dale
Dexter Hamilton
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 5
Jamie Harris
Hillary Hall
See the Scottsboro sample ballot at the top of this page.
No contested races.
MAYOR
Penny Freeman
David Johnson
Cathy McMullins
Kevin Robinson
Steven Stanley
…
CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 1
Randy Hayes
Gary Highfield
…
CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 2
Barbara Cook
Dewayne Roden
John Webb
Paige Whitehead
…
CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 3
Wendy King
Fred Mason
Deborah Moore
…
CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 4
Caksheta Rutland
Mary Stevens
…
CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 5
Verna Brennan
Pamela Fleming
Randa Hovater
No contested races.
No contested races.
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 3
Marguerite Eckl
Matt Eckl
MAYOR
Rickey Steele
Mike Cloud
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 3
Glenda Taylor
Clyde Jackson
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4
Keith Davis
Donald Crabtree
MAYOR
Terry McClendon
Thomas Miller
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 2
Claude Callaham
Edward Wilbanks
MAYOR
Mike Parker
Lee Bradford
…
TOWN COUNCIL - DISTRICT 1
Aaron Goode
Debra Brown
…
TOWN COUNCIL - DISTRICT 2
Charles Agee
Dan Green
…
TOWN COUNCIL - DISTRICT 3
Doug Russell
Johnathan Sherril
…
TOWN COUNCIL - DISTRICT 4
Robert Bradford, Sr.
Arnold Ridgeway
MAYOR
Mary Caudle
Calvin Rogers, Sr.
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 2
George Ragland
Alexandria Zitting
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 3
Marvelene Freeman
Erica Hopkins
Karen Jones
Tiffany Smith
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 4
Jason Garstka
Beechel Grays
No contested races.
CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 2
Geraldine Thompkins
Sidney Nall
MAYOR
Michael Key
Jacob Brown
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1
Karen Vest
Russell Head
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4
Marie Behling
Dean Freeman
…
CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 5
Chris Busby
Anna Mae Horn
MAYOR
Michael Moomaw
Marshall Rogers
Brenda Turbyfill
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 1
Renea Chandler
Tristan Moomaw
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 4
Deana Green-Vallejo
Wanda Hacker
MAYOR
Don Raper
Miranda Simpson
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 3
Ricky Haggard
Patricia Alexander
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 5
Jeremy Simpson
Matthew Prochaska
MAYOR
Steve Helms
Billy Keel
Michael Miller
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 2
David Meeks
Cody Manning
…
TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 5
Tommy Franks
Kelly Burwell
