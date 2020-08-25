Election Night Updates: Find results for your community here

By Wade Smith | August 25, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 7:44 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The WAFF team is on your side with updated election results tonight!

7:42 p.m. - Killen passes the wet/dry resolution on the ballot.

Final tally is 97-63 in favor of wet.

7:35 p.m. - Crossville results are now in our updated elections page.

In a close race for mayor, Roger Richards defeats Tera Fortenberry 165-157.

7:05 p.m. - The town of Grant has our first race in the books. Janice Jones-Bailey is the winner in the race for Town Council Place 1.

Town Council Place 1

Janice Jones-Bailey - 79

Gregory Franks - 25

7 p.m. - The polls are closed. Keep an eye on this story and our live results page in the link above throughout the evening for the latest for your community.

WAFF has reporters stationed across the Tennessee Valley to talk with candidates and polling officials during the count.

6 p.m. - See below for sample ballots and race information available for each community.

Huntsville

Madison

Decatur

Florence

Scottsboro

MUNICIPAL ELECTION INFORMATION BY COMMUNITY

(Incumbents in bold)

Albertville

No contested races.

Arab

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1

Johnny Hart

Stacy George

Keith Meade

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 2

Renae Warren

Mitch Stone

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4

Mike Allen

Felicia Jones

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 5

Chris Harper

Alan Miller

Ardmore

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1

Mary Hobbs

Dale Edwards

Athens

MAYOR

William Ronnie Marks

Russell Johnson

Brian Terry

Mark Wilson

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4

Marcia Day

Dana Sims Henry

Boaz

MAYOR

David Dyar

Tim Walker

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1

Davis Ellis

Darrell Parker

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 2

Jeff Davis

Josh Greer

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 3

Johnny Willis

Jerry Battles

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4

Jeff Sims

Chad Cofield

Bridgeport

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 2

Michelle Willis

Kevin Brooks

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4

Barry Hughes

Lindsey Busetto

Douglas McCutchen

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 5

Wayne Crabtree (passed away)

Leon Dave

Cherokee

MAYOR

Jason Borden

Marcus Rutland

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1

Sandra Hendrix

Trenelia Hamm

Kay Handley

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 2

Tammy Rutland

Timothy Winsted

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 3

Paul Edgar Norman, Sr.

Mike Malone

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 5

Rene Fann

Coleton Young

Collinsville

No contested races.

Courtland

No contested races.

Crossville

MAYOR

Tera Fortenberry

Roger Richards

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1

Nelson Ferrell

Jinnette Bixby

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 2

Brad Hood

Misty Spence

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 3

Faye Kilgo

Larry Colvin

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4

Bryan Ray

Lisa Collins

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 5

Connie Brothers

Jimmy Barnhill

Steven Smith

Decatur

Douglas

No contested races.

Dutton

No contested races.

Eva

No contested races.

Falkville

No contested races.

Florence

Fort Payne

Residents may vote for up to five candidates for the City Council race.

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES

Wade Hill

Johnny Eberhart

Lynn Brewer

Jimmy Ballinger

Randall Ham

Roger Ingle

Kerry Jones

Jeff Koch

Charlene Magbie

Ken Mayo

Celeste Ragan

Kiego Reynoso

Angie Shugard

John M. Smith

Phillip Smith

Leslie Vaughn

Walter Watson

Neal Wooten

Fyffe

MAYOR

Paul Cagle

John Bartlett

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 4

Don Phillips

Chris Grayben

Geraldine

Residents may vote for up to five candidates for the Town Council race.

TOWN COUNCIL CANDIDATES

Larry Lingerfelt

Stanley Rooks

Tim Gilbert

Angelia Camp

Sherrie Hiett

Shon Rogers

Joseph Satterfield

Scott Tarrant

Tony Taylor

Grant

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 1

Janice Jones-Bailey

Greg Franks

Guntersville

MAYOR

Leigh Dollar

Wes Long

Paula Wallace

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1

Sanchez Watkins

Shenequah DeBerry

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 2

Phillip Kelley

Kyle Atkins

Larry Wilson

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 3

John Myers

Denton Gillen

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4

Carson Ray

Rusty Glines

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 5

Donald Myers

James Maze

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 6

Tom Haynie

Rich Russell

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 7

Randall Whitaker

Claudia Smith

Gurley

MAYOR

Larry Hollingsworth

Stan Simpson

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 1

Bill Dear

Tony Bryant

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 2

Robert Winn

Kenneth Miller

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 4

Dorothy Johnson

Joseph Belles

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 5

Andy Whitten

Richard Meyers

Hammondville

No information at this time.

Hartselle

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4

Virginia Alexander

Travis Smith

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 5

Ken Doss

Brandon McMurry

Bryan Smith

SCHOOL BOARD - PLACE 1

Amy Pace

Monty Vest

SCHOOL BOARD - PLACE 4

Daxton Maze

John Griffith

Henagar

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 2

Joy Dixson

Toby Laney

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 3

Dale Callaham

Tara Kibry

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 4

Robert Trotman

Angie Davis

Hillsboro

MAYOR

Charles Owens

Scottie Bolden

Hodges

MAYOR

Brian Scott

Jeremy McGraw

Hollywood

MAYOR

Jerry Adkins

Ann Martin

Darron McCamey

Huntsville

Hytop

No information at this time.

Ider

MAYOR

Wendy Lassetter

Jimmy Powell

Killen

WET/DRY RESOLUTION

YES

NO

Langston

MAYOR

Butch Vaught

David Lofts

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1

Rick Wilborn

Robert Jones

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 2

Cathy Evans Bevel

Darlene Pourciau

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 3

David Johnson

Kathleen Martin

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4

Sonja Kirby

Nora Catherine Chadwick

Rosalie Sarno

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 5

Lisa Wilborn

Karen Kee

Leighton

MAYOR

John Landers

Derick Silcox

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 3

Mike Gower

Joel Hogans

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 4

Lowell McKay

Susie Allen

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 5

Betty J. Borden

Cletus Wattis, Jr.

Lexington

WET/DRY RESOLUTION

YES

NO

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4

Peggy McGhee

Brian McGuire

Littleville

MAYOR

Scott Howard

Ronald Morrow

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 1

David McAnally

Jenna Daniel

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 2

Ronald Berry

Jack Mitchell

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 4

Diana Young

Chase White

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 5

Donald Pennington

Bobby Childers

Madison

Mentone

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 2

David Allgood

J.D. Trammell

Moulton

MAYOR

Roger Weatherwax

Chris Terry

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1

Joyce Jeffreys

Danny Morris

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 5

Brent White

Pamela Moser

Muscle Shoals

MAYOR

Chelsea Lawson Kauchick

Mike Lockhart

Danny McMillin

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1

Chris Hall

Rita Nelson

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 2

Donnie Allen

Gina Clark

Leon Madden

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 3

Scott Hunter

Willis Thompson

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4

Ken Sockwell

Waylon Huguley

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 5

Daron Goodloe

Jody Lanier

David Moore

Mike Price

New Hope

No contested races.

North Courtland

MAYOR

Riley Evans Sr.

Everette Mayes

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1

Ernestine Martin

Shirley Mayes

Jeffrey Stewart

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 2

J.B. Jones

Ronald Jones

Owens Cross Roads

MAYOR

Tony Craig

Yyvonne Meier

Paint Rock

No contested races.

Phil Campbell

MAYOR

Jim Bonner

Victor Hawkins

Mike McQuary

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4

Lynn Landers

Derrick Herron

Pisgah

No contested races.

Powell

No contested races.

Priceville

MAYOR

Sam Heflin

Joe Lubisco

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 1

Patrick Banks

Ashley England

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 2

Charles Black

Jason Thrash

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 3

Jerry Welch

Melvin Duran III

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 4

Tommy Perry

Chris Cartee

Harry Woodard

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 5

Donald Livingston

Patrick Dean

Jesse Hockett

Rainsville

WET/DRY RESOLUTION

YES

NO

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1

Monk Blevins

Steven Fleming

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 2

Bejan Taheri

Scotty Combs

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 3

Rickey Byrum

Marshall Stiefel

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 5

Derek Rosson

Mark Huber

Red Bay

MAYOR

Charlene Fancher

Johnny Adams

Jerrit Gassaway

Juston Scott

Rogersville

No contested races.

Russellville

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1

David Palmer

Terry Bolton

Aaron Harbin

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 2

William Nale

Darren Woodruff

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 3

Gary Cummins

Roy Cornelison

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4

Charles Dale

Dexter Hamilton

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 5

Jamie Harris

Hillary Hall

Scottsboro

Section

No contested races.

Sheffield

MAYOR

Penny Freeman

David Johnson

Cathy McMullins

Kevin Robinson

Steven Stanley

CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 1

Randy Hayes

Gary Highfield

CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 2

Barbara Cook

Dewayne Roden

John Webb

Paige Whitehead

CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 3

Wendy King

Fred Mason

Deborah Moore

CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 4

Caksheta Rutland

Mary Stevens

CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 5

Verna Brennan

Pamela Fleming

Randa Hovater

Skyline

No contested races.

Somerville

No contested races.

St. Florian

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 3

Marguerite Eckl

Matt Eckl

Stevenson

MAYOR

Rickey Steele

Mike Cloud

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 3

Glenda Taylor

Clyde Jackson

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4

Keith Davis

Donald Crabtree

Sylvania

MAYOR

Terry McClendon

Thomas Miller

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 2

Claude Callaham

Edward Wilbanks

Town Creek

MAYOR

Mike Parker

Lee Bradford

TOWN COUNCIL - DISTRICT 1

Aaron Goode

Debra Brown

TOWN COUNCIL - DISTRICT 2

Charles Agee

Dan Green

TOWN COUNCIL - DISTRICT 3

Doug Russell

Johnathan Sherril

TOWN COUNCIL - DISTRICT 4

Robert Bradford, Sr.

Arnold Ridgeway

Triana

MAYOR

Mary Caudle

Calvin Rogers, Sr.

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 2

George Ragland

Alexandria Zitting

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 3

Marvelene Freeman

Erica Hopkins

Karen Jones

Tiffany Smith

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 4

Jason Garstka

Beechel Grays

Trinity

No contested races.

Tuscumbia

CITY COUNCIL - DISTRICT 2

Geraldine Thompkins

Sidney Nall

Valley Head

MAYOR

Michael Key

Jacob Brown

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 1

Karen Vest

Russell Head

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 4

Marie Behling

Dean Freeman

CITY COUNCIL - PLACE 5

Chris Busby

Anna Mae Horn

Vina

MAYOR

Michael Moomaw

Marshall Rogers

Brenda Turbyfill

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 1

Renea Chandler

Tristan Moomaw

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 4

Deana Green-Vallejo

Wanda Hacker

Waterloo

MAYOR

Don Raper

Miranda Simpson

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 3

Ricky Haggard

Patricia Alexander

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 5

Jeremy Simpson

Matthew Prochaska

Woodville

MAYOR

Steve Helms

Billy Keel

Michael Miller

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 2

David Meeks

Cody Manning

TOWN COUNCIL - PLACE 5

Tommy Franks

Kelly Burwell

