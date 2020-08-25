During COVID-19, it’s a good time for a flu shot

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is still no vaccine for COVID-19, but there is one for the flu.
Medical professionals are urging people to get their flu shot, and to get it soon.
“The last thing we want is the double whammy where you have COVID symptoms or flu symptoms or both symptoms at the same time,” said Doctor Hillary Delarosa.
When coupled with the effects of Covid-19, Delarosa said it’s more important than ever to get a flu shot.
“The influenza vaccine has been shown to decrease your risk of having flu symptoms and also decreased your risk in the severity of symptoms,” said Delarosa. “The other thing that we don’t want is we really don’t want to overwhelm our hospital systems with so many admissions.”
Helen Keller Hospital president Kyle Buchanon shares Doctor Delarosa’s concern.
“The combination of those two seasons has caused some concerns operationally. Just making sure we have enough space and resources to take care of everybody in our community,” said Buchanon.
Aside from the potential burden on hospitals, he said there’s a lot of questions about the pandemic and flu season lingering ahead.
“What we do not know yet is how the seasonal flu combined with COVID-19 will impact our community not only across our country but right here in the Shoals,” said Buchanon.
But what is known, he said, is the helping effects of the flu shot.
“Protecting ourselves from respiratory illnesses just makes a lot of sense whether you’re in a COVID pandemic or in a common flu season,” said Buchanon.
And because it takes about two weeks after getting a shot for antibodies, she said the best time to get the shot is in October when the season isn’t heavy but the vaccine will last long enough to protect you during the peak of the season.
