Decatur City Schools reports surge in students switching to online learning

Haley Sivley Cobb, parent of a kindergartner at Julian Harris Elementary, said preparing for virtual instruction was complicated, and she ultimately enrolled her daughter in traditional school instead. “There were just too many kinks in the system that they were still trying to work out, and I didn’t want her getting behind,” Cobb said. “There were 15 apps on her iPad that didn’t have time to sync before they gave us the device. The apps wouldn’t download, and when you would click on the app, it said that it needed to be purchased from the App Store.”