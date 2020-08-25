Decatur City Schools reports surge in students switching to online learning

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur City Schools leaders say they’ve seen a surge in students leaving the classroom and switching to online-only or blended instruction, two weeks after school resumed.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, about 2,500 students opted for some form of virtual learning in late July. As of Monday, that numbed had jumped to 3,355. 2,024 of those are fully online, another 1,331 are in the blended program that starts online and transitions later to the classroom. 5,245 students remain in a traditional school setting.
The increased virtual enrollment will make it easier to maintain social distance in some classes, but not in others. Superintendent Michael Douglas said the increase in demand for virtual learning required the district to pull some teachers who would otherwise have taught in-person to a virtual format. As a result, certain courses had enough teachers to decrease class size, while others did not.
There are some parents going the other direction - from online back into the classroom. Most cite technical glitches as a reason for the change.
Haley Sivley Cobb, parent of a kindergartner at Julian Harris Elementary, said preparing for virtual instruction was complicated, and she ultimately enrolled her daughter in traditional school instead. “There were just too many kinks in the system that they were still trying to work out, and I didn’t want her getting behind,” Cobb said. “There were 15 apps on her iPad that didn’t have time to sync before they gave us the device. The apps wouldn’t download, and when you would click on the app, it said that it needed to be purchased from the App Store.”
