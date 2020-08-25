The 2020 Bassmaster Classic will be held at Lake Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the second year, The Bassmaster Elite Series Tournament will be making it’s way to Lake Guntersville.
It was originally scheduled to be held in New York last month, but was canceled due to COVID-19. Now, Goose Pond Colony Resort Marina will host the Bassmaster Tournament next month.
Local officials said they’re excited for the tournament and that it will help make up for lost revenue in the area.
“Obviously COVID-19 has played a major impact on the economy and while a lot of businesses are working out of recession, the tourism industry is actually working out of a depression. Mainly because all restaurants are operating at 50 percent capacity right now,” said Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Tourism Director Sarah Stahl.
To help assist dozens of local businesses, the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce was able to provide $60,000 in grant money.
With the Bassmaster Tournament making its way to Lake Guntersville, Stahl said they are hoping to receive lodging tax dollars.
“That is what our community is hurting with. Hotels have not been at the same capacity and now we are going to get a nice surge and shot in the arm to be able to get that economic impact back to where need to be,” said Stahl.
Daily launches and weigh-ins will take place at Goose Pond Colony Resort Marina in Scottsboro.
In a joint statement Scottsboro Mayor Robin Shelton and Goose Pond Colony said Scottsboro and its waters are known for great fishing, and with the recent upgrades to the boat ramp at Goose Pond Colony, they are able to increase accessibility to all anglers.
The Bassmaster Tournament will be held September 30-October 3rd.
