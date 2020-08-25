Adoptable pets flown from Birmingham to New Jersey to make room for pet evacuees from hurricanes

“One of the most important aspects of our mission is to rescue adoptable animals impacted by disasters,” said Allison Black Cornelius, GBHS’ Chief Executive Officer. “When a storm hits, shelters and large rescues in the affected area need to make space for animals that will be lost or surrendered during the crisis. That is one of the reasons we stress microchipping your pet, having an ID collar on your pet, and making plans for your pet in the event of an emergency,” she added