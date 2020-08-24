Watch Live: Night one of the Republican National Convention

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Republican National Convention takes place this week and it all kicks off Monday night.
Just like the Democratic National Convention, this year’s will be virtual amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Night one of the Convention begins in Charlotte, North Carolina but will continue all across the nation to hear from different representatives of the Republican party. Viewers can expect to hear from the former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, the President’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. as well as Sen. Tim Scott, House GOP Whip Steve Scalise, Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Jim Jordan.
This story will be updated as the Convention continues.
