Tropical Storms make landfall this week, bringing a chance at storms to the Valley

Isolated storms will be possible Tuesday, likely a little more widespread than what we see today, before a potentially drier day on Wednesday. The end of the week is still in flux right now as a lot of our weather depends on the track of what is currently Tropical Storm Laura. Laura is sitting in Caribbean over Cuba and is expected to move west through the next couple of days into the Gulf, becoming a hurricane before landfall. The farther east the storm is upon landfall, the more impacts we will see here in the Valley on Thursday and Friday. That includes the potential at severe weather later this week, but it is still way too early to be confident or certain in that. Keep checking back throughout the week for the very latest on this complex situation.