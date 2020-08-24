Tropical Storms make landfall this week, bringing a chance at storms to the Valley

Happy Monday! Get ready for an active week weather-wise, with much off the focus on the Gulf.
It is a quiet start to the day today across North Alabama. Some of us are seeing areas of patchy fog, but for the most part it is just mostly cloudy skies with clouds from Tropical Storm Marco. Marco is set to make landfall today along the Gulf Coast between Biloxi, MS and the southern Louisiana coastline. The impacts here in the Valley should remain minimal, but we could see some spill over showers and storms as well as cloud cover later in the day today. Temperatures will be a bit cooler because of this, staying into the mid to upper 80s. Isolated storms today are more likely by the early/mid afternoon. Humidity will be up today and that will continue through the rest of the week as well.
Isolated storms will be possible Tuesday, likely a little more widespread than what we see today, before a potentially drier day on Wednesday. The end of the week is still in flux right now as a lot of our weather depends on the track of what is currently Tropical Storm Laura. Laura is sitting in Caribbean over Cuba and is expected to move west through the next couple of days into the Gulf, becoming a hurricane before landfall. The farther east the storm is upon landfall, the more impacts we will see here in the Valley on Thursday and Friday. That includes the potential at severe weather later this week, but it is still way too early to be confident or certain in that. Keep checking back throughout the week for the very latest on this complex situation.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
