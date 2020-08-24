Scottsboro City Schools first day back in the classroom

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) -Scottsboro City School parents are slowly bringing students back into classrooms this week!
One-third of Scottsboro City School students enrolled in traditional learning came to class Monday as part of a staggered start to the new year.
The other two-thirds of students will report to school on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Superintendent Jose Reyes Jr. said the transition back to school was smooth.
“One of the things that I am really pleased with is that the staggered start, that we were able to allow parents to walk their children in grades K-3rd and that may seem insignificant to some, but it’s important to our community,” said Reyes.
Face coverings in school and temperature checks are required. Social distancing signs have been placed inside the classrooms along with cleaning supplies. School lunch is also delivered to classrooms.
“We are making sure that bathrooms are always stocked with soap, you’ll see sanitation stations throughout the building and we’re also eating lunch in the classrooms other than the kindergarten school,” said Reyes.
Students enrolled in virtual school have received their chrome brooks and will soon get more tech to help the learn from home.
“Our mifi’s came in on Friday, we are configuring those and we’ll give them out this week. We also got some good news, the 500 Chromebooks that we ordered that we thought might not be will actually be here today,” said Reyes.
As an added safety measure, this isolation room has also been created for students who may show signs and symptoms of the coronavirus.
All Scottsboro City students who enrolled in traditional learning will be back on-campuses together on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.