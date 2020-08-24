Rocket City Trash Pandas host ball park fair with safety guidelines in place

MADISON Ala. (WAFF) -Dozens of people waited in line at Toyota Field to get inside the Ball Park Fair hosted by the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Kissel Management.
But before anyone could enter, temperature checks were required.
Marketing Manager Lindsey Knupp said employees used sanitation spray to clean off all the rides to protect guests and face coverings are required.
“When you’re walking around and you’re eating your mask may be down so there are going to be photos of masks that isn’t up, but the fair is a walking eating event so you have to be aware of that as well and just do what you can do to stay safe,” said Knupp.
Many guests had on masks and some didn’t.
One family WAFF 48 talked with said they didn’t have concerns because of the safety measures that were in place.
“We haven’t been out much, but I did read a review that they were cleaning all of the rides really well after each child had gotten off, they were wiping everything down, everything seems to be very clean and we don’t have any concerns being here today,” said Kameron Robbins.
Others in attendance said they feel like they had some normalcy in their lives by attending this fair.
“You know it’s something going on, everyone has been in quarantine, everybody has been in the house and it’s just something for people to do to get out and get back to normalization I would say,” Shakai Osburne.
Knupp said due to the cancellation of the minor league baseball and financial impact from COVID-19, their goal is to host as many events as possible to keep their staff employed.
If you want to attend the fair, the last day is August 29. The doors open at 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and and 3 p.m. on the weekends.
